Britain braces for Brexit

Africa’s richest woman faces fraud accusations
Isabel dos Santos, the wealthy daughter of the former president of Angola, used her father’s position and inside deals to amass her wealth, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reported last week. The research, dubbed “Luanda Leaks” after Angola’s capital city, included 715,000 emails, audits, and contracts, among other documents, showing how dos Santos increased the value of her businesses to $2 billion.
Dos Santos’ father, José Eduardo dos Santos, was president of Angola from 1979 to 2017.
Toward the end of the 1990s, Isabel dos Santos’ mobile technology company won a public contract for the country’s second mobile license. Unitel is now Angola’s largest mobile phone provider. In 2016, she accepted an appointment to chair the state-owned oil company, Sonangol, from which she is accused of embezzling more than $130 million. João Lourenço, who replaced her father as president in 2017, dismissed her when he launched an anti-corruption campaign.
Dos Santos and her husband, art collector Sindika Dokolo, own a huge penthouse in Lisbon, Portugal, and three homes in a single-gated development in London’s Kensington district. They bought a $55 million luxury flat in Monte Carlo, Monaco, through a Maltese holding company, among other businesses and shareholdings.
Angola’s attorney general is investigating dos Santos. In December, a civil court froze her assets, accusing her of enriching herself at the expense of the state. EuroBic, a Lisbon-based branch of an Angolan bank, where dos Santos is the largest shareholder, said it was ending its “commercial relationship” with her and would investigate transfers worth tens of millions of dollars.
Dos Santos has denied any wrongdoing and insisted she got her wealth through hard work and business acumen. She called the investigation a “witch-hunt” by Angola’s current administration. In Angola, an estimated two-thirds of the country’s population lives on less than $2 a day. —O.O.