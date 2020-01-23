Britain braces for Brexit

On Friday, a giant clock will project onto the British prime minister’s residence at No. 10 Downing Street, London, and count down to 11 p.m., when the United Kingdom is scheduled to officially leave the European Union. The Union Jack will also fly in Parliament Square, and the U.K. will unveil a commemorative coin to usher in the much-delayed departure.

The European Council last week signed off on the withdrawal agreement, and Queen Elizabeth II gave her royal assent, putting the nation on track to be the first country to leave the bloc. But Friday’s exit only marks the first step. The U.K. and the EU will enter a transition phase to hash out their future relationship, which will likely prove as contentious as the rest of the discussions up to this point.

The U.K. held a referendum on Brexit on June 23. 2016, with the “leave” option capturing 52 percent of the vote. Brexit was supposed to happen on March 29, 2019, but former Prime Minister Theresa May struggled to craft a separation plan that both Parliament and the EU would support. It took several snap elections and a change in Conservative Party leadership before the new prime minister, Boris Johnson, had enough backing in Parliament to get a deal approved.

The border between the EU nation of Ireland and Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K., proved a major sticking point. Originally, a so-called “backstop” plan would have disallowed any border controls between the two. But pro-Brexit lawmakers argued an open border with Ireland could keep the U.K. tied to the EU indefinitely.

Johnson’s deal will keep Northern Ireland within the EU single market for goods and eliminate custom checks at its border with Ireland. Only goods deemed “at risk” of entering Ireland will face taxes. After four years, Northern Ireland will get the chance to vote on whether to continue the arrangement.

“What these taxes will be, and what constitutes ‘at risk,’ have yet to be determined,” said Christopher Strafford, a doctoral researcher in the school of politics and international relations at the University of Nottingham in England.

The Freight Transport Association (FTA) last week complained that a “straightforward” document Northern Irish businesses will need to fill out before sending goods to Britain is a complex form with 29 mandatory data elements.

“It’s the hauler who must complete the paperwork,” said Seamus Lehany, head of the FTA in Belfast, Northern Ireland. “The concern is if a mistake is made and a load refused on board a ferry, it could then miss its sailing, which would have a big impact on ‘just-in-time’ loads, especially for the retail trade.”

With the deal approved, the U.K. and the EU are set to begin talks in early March on trade and their future relationship amid a transition period slated to last until Dec. 31.

The EU has said it will expect the British government to keep to domestic labor and environmental standards “to encourage trade and investment.” Both sides are working to wrap up a new framework for fishing rights by July 1. The discussions will also extend to data sharing, security, and law enforcement.

Strafford said the chances of resolving all the issues by December is quite low, but added that he expects the British government to try to avoid an extension: “The governing Conservative Party would likely lose a lot of supporters if they [extend the process], having been elected on a promise to ‘get Brexit done.’”