Bringing back the Born-Alive bill

In 1977, Melissa Ohden was born in St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa, after soaking in a toxic solution intended to scald her to death inside her mother’s womb. Most babies aborted by the saline infusion method die after two to three days. But Ohden soaked in the saline solution for five days and was still alive when the abortionist induced her mother’s labor. According to accounts that Ohden heard later, one nurse demanded that Ohden be left in the hospital room to die. But a tall, blond nurse picked her up and rushed her to the neonatal intensive care unit.

In a hearing on Capitol Hill before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act last week, the Family Research Council’s Patrina Mosley referenced Ohden’s story in her testimony supporting the proposed legislation. “There was no legal or medical requirement to resuscitate Melissa,” Mosley said. “[She] survived because someone acted with compassion.” But that’s not something babies can always count on.

In 2002, President George W. Bush signed the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act, a law that defined a born infant as a human being. But the act didn’t require abortionists to care for babies born alive after a failed abortion. The new legislation would enforce penalties against abortionists who refused medical care to babies like Ohden. Last year, Democratic senators blocked the same bill.

The day before the Senate committee hearing, the West Virginia Senate passed another Born-Alive Abortion Survivor’s Protection Act. That same week, Democrats in the Colorado House of Representatives shot down similar legislation. Opponents of these bills at the federal and state levels argue that the legislation is a political message and does nothing to solve an actual problem.

But stories like Ohden’s suggest otherwise. And so do the statistics: According to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cited by Mosley in her testimony, at least 143 infants were born alive between 2003 and 2014 following attempted abortions. “The report admits that this is almost certainly an underestimate,” she added.

During the hearing, Mosley noticed that the opposing side had the wrong idea about the legislation. One panelist from the Woman’s Law Center gave no data to support her position. Her main argument was that the law was “a Republican agenda.” But Mosley sees an agenda on the other side: “The Democrats want to make this hearing about abortion. [But] this is about babies that survived an abortion.”