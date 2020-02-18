Bringing back the Born-Alive bill

Laid to rest
A somber crowd of more than 100 people on Wednesday gathered under cloudy skies in a South Bend, Ind., cemetery for the burial service of 2,411 aborted babies.
Shortly after the death of abortionist Ulrich Klopfer in September 2019, his relatives discovered the babies preserved in sealed plastic bags in his garage and car trunk at his Illinois home. They were infants Klopfer had aborted between 2000 and 2003. In 2016, Indiana officials had rescinded Klopfer’s medical license for keeping insufficient medical records and neglecting patients.
Indiana is one of the few states that requires the burial or cremation of aborted babies. The law took effect in May 2019 following a favorable ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Today, we lay to rest the remains of 2,411 unborn children,” state Attorney General Curtis Hill, a Republican, said in his address during the burial service. “In doing so, we fulfill our obligation as a state, pursuant to law and conscience. … Each of these 2,411 was a life—a life that was terminated. And each life deserves to be secure in a final resting place with dignity and respect as should be afforded all human beings.”
Following the attorney general’s remarks, pro-life advocates sang songs and prayed as they stood by the burial plot, donated by the Palmer Funeral Home. A flat gray stone marks the grave and reads, “In memory of the 2,411 precious unborn buried here on Feb. 12, 2020.”
Jill Stanek from the Susan B. Anthony List was present at the ceremony and spoke with the funeral director afterward. He told Stanek that the bodies were “very small,” but they still had been unable to find a casket big enough to hold all of the babies. Instead, they lined the larger burial vault—the outer container that typically holds the casket—and put the bodies in there. “Yet there almost wasn’t enough room for them all,” Stanek tweeted. —L.H.
