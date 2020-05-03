Bridging the enthusiasm gap

SPRINGFIELD, Va.—On a wind-whipped 36-degree Saturday, young people turned out in droves for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign rally in northern Virginia. Dozens of 20-somethings wearing nametags designating them as “Bernie volunteers” helped check in 6,000 attendees at the St. James Sports, Wellness, and Entertainment Complex. With two hours to go before their candidate arrived, attendees chatted excitedly, heads and blue-and-white Bernie signs bobbing along to the music playing over the loudspeaker. They cheered as each new group of people trickled in from outside. Occasionally, someone stirred up chants of “Feel the Bern.”

Tom Bowman, a longtime Sanders supporter and one of few elderly people at the rally, said he thinks young voters hold the key to Sanders’ success.

“There are a lot of young people—I say new voters right up until mid-40s or maybe a bit older,” the 80-year-old noted. “I think there are going to be people from everywhere in the voting environment who are looking for change.”

But only three days later, on Super Tuesday, any such enthusiasm for Sanders failed to drive young voters to the polls in significant numbers. Instead, former Vice President Joe Biden defeated Sanders in 10 of the 14 states holding presidential contests and took the lead in the race for Democratic delegates.

“Just about the only places [Biden] didn’t win were heavily Latino or progressive activist hotbeds like college towns,” Dave Wasserman, editor of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, tweeted on Wednesday.

In Texas, almost two-thirds of voters were 45 or older. Nowhere did people under the age of 30 make up more than 20 percent of the vote, according to exit polls in the state. While young people tended to vote for Sanders in overwhelming margins, Biden easily overcame that by winning over older voters and African Americans.

Sanders acknowledged his disappointment at a news conference on Wednesday in Burlington, Vt.

“Have we been as successful as I would hope in bringing young people in? The answer is no,” he acknowledged. “Everybody knows that young people do not vote in the kind of numbers that older people vote. I think that will change in the general election.”

But it appears many Democratic voters have less confidence in Sanders’ electability against President Donald Trump.

“The Democrats are really caught between a rock and a hard place,” said Chaples Lipson, a professor emeritus at The University of Chicago. “Bernie has a lot of enthusiasm, but his strongest enthusiasm comes from a demographic of younger voters who tend not to show up in large numbers. … Biden, on the other hand, has a bit of a Hillary Clinton problem, which is the basic argument for him is, let’s settle for him. Rather than, boy, he really stirs the juices. He doesn’t.”

At a rally in a gymnasium in South Carolina last week, Biden gave sprawling answers to audience questions as small groups of onlookers drifted out the door. Halfway through an especially prolonged monologue, the former vice president told the crowd, “Look, I know this is boring, but it’s important.”

Despite lacking the energy of Sanders’ campaign, Biden defeated the independent senator from Vermont by almost 30 percentage points in South Carolina, giving him a crucial boost ahead of Super Tuesday. He received a further jolt when former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota dropped out of the race and threw their support behind him.

Biden’s Super Tuesday success does not mean he’s knocked Sanders out of the running. But it does mean that Sanders will need to do well in the Midwest to prevent Biden from building an insurmountable delegate lead, Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman noted in the political analysis newsletter Sabato’s Crystal Ball.

Meanwhile, Trump is “not having any problem filling arenas,” Lipson said. The president also is not having trouble driving his supporters to the polls: Without a strong GOP challenger, he racked up hundreds of thousands of votes in Super Tuesday states, including nearly 1.5 million in California.