Brexit, wildfires, inequality on G-7 agenda

Leaders of the seven major industrial economies will discuss inequality and other global economic and social issues this weekend in France. U.S. President Donald Trump and the heads of state from Britain, France, Germany, Japan, Canada, and Italy are all headed to the seaside town of Biarritz for the annual G-7 summit.

What’s on the agenda? French President Emmanuel Macron invited leaders from Senegal, South Africa, and Chile, among others, to discuss rising global inequality. Topics also include the economic effects of the trade war between the United States and China, Brexit’s October deadline, the protests in Hong Kong, and the political lockdown in Kashmir. Macron wants his colleagues to treat the ongoing fires blazing through Brazil’s Amazon rainforest as an international crisis. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has rejected foreign intervention and called plans to discuss the fires “a misplaced colonialist mindset.”