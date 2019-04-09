Brexit row throws U.K. government into chaos

Members of Parliament who want to ensure the U.K. leaves the European Union in an orderly fashion have wrestled control of the process away from Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Several members of Johnson’s Conservative Party, using a series of parliamentary moves on Tuesday, joined with the opposition Labour Party to delay the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline. In response, Conservatives expelled 21 members, making them ineligible to run for reelection.

Where does Brexit—and the government—go from here? The country appears headed not only for another Brexit delay but also for snap elections for a new Parliament. In Tuesday’s melee, one Conservative lawmaker left the party altogether, which means the ruling coalition no longer has a majority. The details are still unclear, but members of Parliament have shown they will go to great lengths, including sacrificing their political futures, to stop a no-deal Brexit.

