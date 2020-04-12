Brexit on the brink again

Negotiations over a free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and European Union have reached a “difficult phase,” U.K. Business Secretary Alok Sharma said Friday. Talks resumed a week ago, but the same disagreements over fishing rights and fair competition resurfaced as the lawmakers scrambled to reach a deal before the Dec. 31 deadline. France’s European Affairs Minister Clément Beaune said his country would unilaterally veto any agreement if it didn’t like the terms.

What happens if they can’t compromise? The United Kingdom exited the EU on Jan. 31 but had 11 months to work out a free trade deal. If that fails, Britain could face border checks and tariffs on goods moving to and from the bloc beginning on Jan. 1. EU officials could extend the deadline, a move that could bring more economic uncertainty.

