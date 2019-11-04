Brexit deadline pushed to October

European Union leaders on Thursday extended Britain’s departure deadline from the bloc until Oct. 31, with the option to leave earlier if British lawmakers can agree on a transition plan. British Prime Minister Theresa May initially sought an extension through June 30. European Council President Donald Tusk argued a longer extension would give May more time to garner support from her divided Conservative Party and allow Britain to find the best possible solution, warning, “Please do not waste this time.” The delay comes with the condition that Britain will participate in the EU elections on May 23 and will not obstruct the bloc’s proceedings during the extension. French President Emmanuel Macron, who initially resisted the extension, said he compromised “to preserve the unity” of the bloc.

May promised to work to achieve Brexit before the deadline. “I know that there is huge frustration from many people that I had to request this extension,” she said. “But the choices we now face are stark and the timetable is clear. So we must now press on at pace with our efforts to reach consensus on a deal that is in the national interest.”