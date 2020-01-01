Breonna Taylor protests spread to other cities

On Wednesday evening, hundreds of protesters in Washington, D.C., gathered at the Black Lives Plaza chanting, “No justice, no peace.” In Atlanta, protesters shouted, “Say her name! Breonna Taylor!” Similar marches took place in Los Angeles, Kansas City, and Dallas. In Taylor’s hometown of Louisville, Ky., two police officers were shot and wounded while investigating reports of gunfire during the protest. Authorities detained at least 46 protesters.

What reignited the protests? On Wednesday, a Louisiana grand jury did not indict former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison and two other officers involved in Taylor’s death. But Hankison faces charges of wanton endangerment for shooting into neighboring apartments as they executed a search warrant at Taylor’s home in March. Protesters demanding justice reform for months found the jury’s decision insufficient. President Donald Trump commended Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and read a statement from him saying “justice is not often easy.” In a later post on Twitter, Trump said he was praying for the two police officers shot in Louisville.

