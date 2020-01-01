Breaking ranks with Hollywood

Pro-Trump she’s not, but actress Rose McGowan had no love for Democrats, either, at the close of their national convention last week. “What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING?” she tweeted. “Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING.”

Democratic loyalists in Hollywood reacted swiftly. McGowan’s former Charmed costar, Alyssa Milano, called McGowan a “fraud” and started a thread enumerating the ways she felt Democrats benefited the United States over the past 100 years. McGowan and Milano both emerged as leaders and de facto spokeswomen early in the #MeToo movement. Actress Patricia Arquette chimed in with her support for the Democratic Party and questioned why McGowan would help President Donald Trump’s reelection efforts.

In a series of profanity-laced tweets, McGowan responded with attacks on Democrats and their Hollywood allies. McGowan, who says Harvey Weinstein raped her in 1997, accused Milano and others of co-opting #MeToo for political gain even though many of the most notorious sexual predators came from the Democratic ranks. She maintained she doesn’t support Trump, but she also won’t support Democrats because of their hypocrisy. Tara Reade, who has accused Joe Biden of sexual assault, stepped in to support McGowan. Reade tweeted to Milano, “YOU ARE COMPLICIT … and an enabler of rape.”