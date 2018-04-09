Brazilian museum fire spurs protests

Protesters blame decreased funding for Sunday’s fire that destroyed Brazil’s 200-year-old National Museum in Rio de Janeiro. Demonstrators carried signs that read, “Erased our history,” and “Education is investment” as they clashed with riot police on the museum grounds Monday.

Brazil’s worst recession officially ended a year ago, but its government had reduced funding for cultural projects to cope with the economic crisis. The Rio fire department also noted that fire hydrants outside the museum did not function and the building lacked a sprinkler system. Official budget data revealed the museum’s funding fell to $157,119 between 2013 and 2017. This year, the museum received only $23,953 between January and August.

Roberto Leher, rector of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, which operates the museum, said it was generally known that the building needed repairs. Leher said the institution recently received approval for a $5 million renovation that included an upgrade to the fire-prevention system.