Brazil dismisses aid for Amazon rainforest fires

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday demanded an apology from France before he will accept $20 million in aid to fight wildfires in the Amazon rainforest. Canada and Britain also pledged an additional $12 million and $11 million, respectively, during the G-7 summit of major economic powers in France over the weekend. Bolsonaro accused French President Emmanuel Macron of undermining Brazil’s sovereignty and asked him to retract his comments.

What did Macron say? He questioned Bolsonaro’s commitment to protecting biodiversity for not accepting international support to put out the flames. On Tuesday, Macron said Bolsonaro misunderstood him and the fund is for all nine countries in the Amazon region. Satellite imagery recorded more than 1,750 active fires as of Tuesday.

