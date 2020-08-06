Brazil conceals pandemic effects

A website that published up-to-date reports on COVID-19 cases and deaths in Brazil disappeared on Friday. When the country’s Health Ministry put the site back up on Saturday, it only showed tallies from the previous 24 hours. Johns Hopkins University on Monday morning showed Brazil in second place globally for the most confirmed cases at nearly 692,000 and third in the number of deaths at more than 34,400. Brazil is the seventh most populous nation in the world. Its president, Jair Bolsonaro, has resisted instituting social distancing and quarantine measures, with the United States banning travelers from the country in late May.

How are other countries faring? On Monday, India reopened places of worship and shopping malls despite a steady rise in infection rates. In Tokyo’s red-light district, health officials asked clubs, restaurants, and other businesses to regularly test their staff after tracing six of the city’s 14 newest cases to the area.

