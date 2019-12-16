Boz Tchividjian steps down at GRACE

Boz Tchividjian announced on Saturday that he plans to go into private law practice after leading an organization to help churches respond to abuse allegations. In addition to stepping down as executive director of GRACE, Tchividjian, a grandson of Billy Graham, is also leaving his teaching position at the Liberty University School of Law, he said during an interview on The Roys Report podcast.

What will he do next? Tchividjian told Julie Roys he wants to use his law degree and experience to represent victims of sexual abuse. He said he has “mixed feelings” about stepping down from GRACE, which he founded in 2004, but is confident in the organization’s work and hopes to remain on its board. He has already started working at the DeLand, Fla., law firm Landis, Graham, French.

Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Jamie Dean’s report on how GRACE uncovered a sexual abuse scandal at a West African missionary boarding school.