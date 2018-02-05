Boy Scouts of America announce new gender-neutral name

With girls soon joining its ranks, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) on Wednesday announced a new name for its Scouting program: Scouts BSA. The name change will take effect in February 2019. The 108-year-old organization started admitting girls to its Cub Scouts program for 7- to 10-year-olds in January, while its Boy Scouts program for 11- to 17-year-olds will begin accepting girls next year and will be called Scouts BSA. “We wanted to land on something that evokes the past but also conveys the inclusive nature of the program going forward,” said Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh. “We’re trying to find the right way to say we’re here for both young men and young women.” So far, 3,000 girls have joined Cub Scout packs. The move has strained relations between BSA and Girls Scouts of the USA, which are both facing declining membership in recent years.