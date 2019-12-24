Boy gets new hands for Christmas
by Samantha Gobba
Posted 12/27/19, 12:04 pm
An 11-year-old Tennessee boy got a handy Christmas present this year. Gavin Sumner, who was born without a left foot, most of his hands, and with only 40 percent of his tongue, told his mom he wanted hands for Christmas—and he received a pair of customized prosthetic hands during a ceremony at Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett’s office in Clarksville, Tenn., on Monday.
Where did the hands come from? Kori Sumner posted her son’s request on Facebook, and within a few days, Anthony Economos of Bedstone Creative, an IT company, contacted her and funded the project. The prosthetics use tension from Gavin’s palms and wrists to allow him to make a fist and other movements, while silicone grips on the hands helped him pick up a gavel at Durrett’s office. “This is a huge leap forward,” Gavin said after putting on the hands. “God chose me for a purpose, and I’m going to live that purpose.”
Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read June Cheng’s profile of a Chinese dancer who lost her legs in an earthquake but found joy and strength in Christ.
