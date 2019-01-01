Boulder shooting suspect purchased his gun legally

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into accused mass shooter Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa’s background, but investigators have not yet reported a motive, authorities in Boulder, Colo., said on Friday. John Mark Eagleton, who owns Eagles Nest Armory in Arvada, said Alissa passed a background check before purchasing the Ruger AR-556 pistol he allegedly used in Monday’s attack at a King Soopers grocery store that left 10 people dead.

Where is Alissa now? Police said authorities moved him out of the county jail after threats from other inmates. His next court appearance will be two or three months from now, and a judge on Thursday ordered him held without bail until then.

