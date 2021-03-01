Boulder shooting suspect appears in court

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa’s defense attorney immediately asked for a mental health assessment of her client in court on Thursday. Authorities have charged him with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 10 people at King Soopers grocery store on Monday in Boulder, Colo. Alissa, 21, entered in a wheelchair, presumably due to the gunshot wound in his leg, and said almost nothing during the hearing. His family told police that Alissa suffered delusions, often thinking people were following him. Public defender Kathryn Herold did not specify what mental illness her client might have.

What’s next in the court case? Herold requested waiting two to three months for the next court appearance so the defense team can conduct a mental health assessment and evaluate the evidence for any condition Alissa might have. The judge ruled authorities could hold him without bail until then. District Attorney Michael Dougherty said prosecutors plan to file more charges.

