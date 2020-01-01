Both sides air impeachment arguments

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump’s defense team and Democratic prosecutors are making their cases before the American public. The president’s impeachment trial is set to resume Tuesday after both sides officially submit their briefs.

What are the arguments? Trump’s attorneys on Saturday said the president did not violate U.S. law. Constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz joined the president’s legal team, along with Ken Starr and Robert Ray, both of whom investigated President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. Dershowitz said Sunday that Democrats were stretching the definition of an impeachable offense and that “criminal-like conduct is required.” Democrats claim Trump betrayed his oath of office by abusing it for personal gain. They also are pushing for witnesses and documents that were not a part of the House investigation. Republicans accuse Democrats of asking for more information to bolster a weak case against the president.

