Boston marks five years since marathon bombing

More than 30,000 marathoners braved a cold, windy, and wet morning for the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon, five years after a terror attack killed three spectators and wounded more than 260 others at the event. The city marked the attack anniversary Sunday with a wreath-laying ceremony at the sites where two pressure cooker bombs exploded. “On April 15, 2013, our city changed forever, but over the last five years, we have reclaimed hope,” said Mayor Marty Walsh. “We have reclaimed the finish line, and Boston has emerged with a new strength, a resilience rooted in love.” Survivors and their families held a private ceremony inside the Boston Public Library. In 2015, a Boston jury sentenced Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to death for his role in the bombing. His brother, Tamerlan, died during a shootout with police after the attack.