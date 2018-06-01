Bostock fallout begins

The U.S. Supreme Court’s term has barely ended, but LGBT advocates are wasting no time in pushing for gains from their landmark win in Bostock v. Clayton County.

In its decision on June 15, the court ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which addresses the rights of employees, protects workers from discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. In his dissent, Justice Samuel Alito warned the decision would be “virtually certain to have far-reaching consequences.” His prediction has borne out in two recent lawsuits.

On July 20, 22 states and the District of Columbia sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for rolling back an Obama-era regulation that incorporated gender identity into protections against sex discrimination in healthcare. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York, argues the revision “ignores Bostock.” The plaintiffs accuse the Trump administration of a “well-established animus towards transgender people and their health care needs.” A U.S. District judge in Texas struck down the previous rule in October 2019, saying it substantially burdened religious rights.

A second lawsuit highlights concerns about whether religious healthcare organizations and professionals will have to carry out certain medical procedures for transgender people, such as the removal of healthy organs for so-called gender reassignment surgery. In a lawsuit filed in federal court on Thursday, Jesse Hammons, a woman who identifies as a man, claims the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, Md., engaged in discrimination by refusing to perform a hysterectomy due to the religious beliefs of the hospital’s administration. Although a part of the University of Maryland Medical System, St. Joseph began as a private religious hospital and still follows Catholic teachings.

Hammon’s court filing says the hospital is violating the prohibition found in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on government establishment of religion as well as the Affordable Care Act’s ban on sex discrimination in healthcare. The university medical system purchased St. Joseph in 2012. While it maintains it is a private, nonprofit organization, it receives state appropriations—more than $40 million in 2018, according to NBC News. Hammons and the American Civil Liberties Union argue that’s enough to demonstrate the hospital is a “state actor” arguably subject to the First Amendment’s establishment clause.

“Medicine is becoming a major front in the accelerating attacks on religious liberty in this country,” Wesley J. Smith, senior fellow at the Discovery Institute’s Center on Human Exceptionalism, wrote for National Review. “The assault against medical conscience can only exacerbate our bitter cultural divisions already at the ripping point.”