Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt battle for UK prime minister post

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, Britain’s former and present foreign secretaries respectively, emerged as the two finalists to replace Theresa May as the country’s prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party. Johnson, who also served as mayor of London, secured 160 votes from the 313 Conservative members of Parliament who cast ballots. He has held the lead since the first of five voting rounds began last week with 10 contenders. Hunt received 77 votes. Hunt tweeted that he knows he is the underdog, “but in politics surprises happen.”

The two men will face off in a runoff involving 160,000 Conservative Party members nationwide. The final result is expected the week of July 22. “I look forward to getting out across the U.K. and to set out my plan to deliver Brexit, unite our country, and create a brighter future for all of us,” Johnson tweeted.

May stepped down as leader this month after failing for the third time to receive parliamentary support for her Brexit agreement with the European Union. As an Oct. 31 exit deadline looms, Johnson insisted he will ensure Britain leaves the bloc within the timeframe. Hunt said he backs a short extension if it would help to secure a deal. Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, said Friday that the Brexit withdrawal agreement would not be reopened with May’s successor.