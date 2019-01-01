Boris Johnson, American 

Britain’s new prime minister is a U.S. citizen by birth—born in New York City 55 years ago. Boris Johnson, who moved into 10 Downing Street last week, hopes to lead the U.K.’s move out of the European Union on Oct. 31—with or without a divorce deal. The value of the British pound against the euro and the U.S. dollar fell Monday to a two-year low over concerns about a no-deal Brexit.

Will Brexit ever happen? Johnson—famous for his bravado, Latin quips, and blond mop of hair—said regarding his Halloween plans, “Dude, we are going to energize the country, we are going to get Brexit done.” In past years, he said, “My chances of being prime minister are about as good as the chances of finding Elvis on Mars, or my being reincarnated as an olive.” Johnson has called himself “a one-man melting pot,” with Muslims, Christians, and Jews among his great-grandparents.