Borderline

Officials in U.S. southern border cities noted an uptick in asylum claims amid the chaos created by the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy for illegal border crossings.

A growing number of immigrants are coming to an official border crossing, or “front door,” and waiting patiently to make asylum claims, Reuters reported. If admitted into the country, they can begin the immigration process rather than face immediate prosecution as criminals.

“They don’t go through the mountains or deserts anymore, they go to the front door,” San Diego State University migration expert Victor Clark Alfaro told Reuters.

But as people funnel toward legal border entry points, many languish on the doorstep while their case is decided. Migrants themselves monitor the waiting lists as they hunker down in dozens of temporary camps along the border or in shelters like Centro Madre Assunta in Tijuana, Mexico, run by Adelia Contini, a Brazilian nun. Each day some 30 to 60 people are invited into the country for an interview at the San Ysidro border crossing between Tijuana and San Diego. The list there had more than 1,150 names as of this week.

Asylum is not automatic, and it’s unlikely to be granted in cases filed for fear of domestic or gang violence.

Amid the outrage over family separation of illegal immigrants, a practice President Donald Trump told officials to stop last week, the federal government has given assurances that asylum seekers following the legal route can stay together and get processed as a unit.

“If an adult enters at a port of entry and claims asylum, they will not face prosecution for illegal entry. They have not committed a crime by coming to the port of entry,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said at a White House press briefing last week.

Even though asylum provides a legal route into the United States, the overloaded U.S. immigration system can barely cope with the demand.

“Over the last 10 years, there has been a 1,700 percent increase in asylum claims, resulting in an asylum backlog today in our country of 600,000 cases,” Nielsen said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, created a legislative plan to deal with the backlog, including doubling the number of immigration judges and whittling the case processing time to 14 days. But lawmakers have not yet put their votes behind it.

The Trump administration plans to continue its zero tolerance policy but in a way that leaves families intact. Kevin McAleenan, the commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, said his agency and the Justice Department are aiming for a situation “where adults who bring their kids across the border—who violate our laws and risk their lives at the border—can be prosecuted without an extended separation from their children.”

Homeland Security announced this week the reunification of 522 migrant children with their parents or guardians. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has detained at least 2,053 minors, only 17 percent of whom fall under the zero tolerance policy. The other children—83 percent—arrived alone in the United States.

Nielsen insisted Congress held the key to improving border security and outlined three immigration reforms for lawmakers to tackle. While Congress considers the latest immigration bills, the U.S. military will begin housing immigrants at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, and Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas. Just last week, the federal government told Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to provide housing for up to 20,000 children.