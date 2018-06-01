Border disorder

Inbound traffic stood still between Mexico and the United States as Customs and Border Protection shut down the Tijuana–San Ysidro border crossing Monday.

At the busiest international gateway into the United States, border officials beefed up security fencing and stopped processing all northbound passengers and vehicles at San Ysidro, Calif., from 3:15 a.m. to 6:25 a.m. The effort came after reports in the wee hours that groups of migrants were planning to rush the port of entry and force their way in. Razor-sharp concertina wire and water-filled jersey barriers reinforced barricades already in place. The crossing normally handles 110,000 people per day, many who commute to work in California.

“CBP will not allow for the unlawful entry of persons into the United States, at or between our ports of entry,” Pete Flores, director of field operations in San Diego, said in a statement Monday. “Waiting until a large group of persons mass at the border to attempt an illegal crossing is too late for us; we need to be prepared prior to when they arrive at the border crossing.

More than 3,000 Central American migrants arrived in Tijuana this past weekend in the first of several caravans, whose members total as many as 10,000. As tensions mounted Sunday, more than 400 Tijuana residents, some waving Mexican flags, protested with chants of “Out! Out!” Though many Mexicans have aided migrants with bus rides and humanitarian aid during their northward journey from Honduras, some of the Tijuana protesters called the groups’ arrival an “invasion.”

In October, U.S. President Donald Trump came under criticism when he also referred to an “invasion” of migrants, as news videos showed groups of Central Americans surging across the border between Guatemala and Mexico last month on their way to the United States. Trump threatened to close the U.S. southern border and ordered thousands of troops to Texas, California, and Arizona to increase security.

Sparsely protected for most of its for 2,000-mile length, the Mexican side of the border is completely controlled by criminal cartels, Jackson County, Texas, Sheriff Andy Louderback told The Epoch Times. Migrants may choose to travel in caravans because there is safety in numbers or to avoid the steep fees and forced drug trafficking that cartels might require to smuggle someone across the border.

As more migrant groups stream to the U.S. border, a federal judge in San Francisco this week temporarily blocked enforcement of Trump’s executive order to deny asylum to migrants who illegally enter the country. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge John S. Tigar said “failure to comply with entry requirements such as arriving at a designated port of entry should bear little, if any, weight in the asylum process.”

In Tijuana, Mayor Juan Manuel Gastélum said his city has received an “avalanche” it is not equipped to handle. He estimated large groups of migrants could remain for at least six months in the city as they wait to file asylum claims, according to KNSD-TV in San Diego. Gastelum has asked for help from the Mexican government to cope with the influx.

“The problem with exercising compassion in situations like these is … political agendas get in the way to fabricate a crisis,” Freedom and Virtue Institute founder Ismael Hernandez told me. The institute promotes poverty fighting that values humans as the image-bearers of God.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testified on Capitol Hill in May that economic gains and falling homicide rates across Central America contradict the narrative that violence and fear are driving the surge of migrants to the United States. Instead, the booming U.S. economy and lax immigration policies are fueling the movement, she said.

“This march is not arising from a crisis that cannot be attended otherwise,” Hernandez said. “Compassion is to be there with the one who suffers, not to be there to be used by those who use that suffering as a weapon in political struggles.”