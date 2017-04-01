Bond actor Roger Moore dies

Roger Moore, who starred in seven James Bond films in the 1970s and 80s, died today after a short battle with cancer. He was 89. Moore was the second actor to play the iconic British spy, bringing to the role a sense of humorous irony often expressed through his trademark raised eyebrow. “To me, the Bond situations are so ridiculous, so outrageous,” he once said. “I mean, this man is supposed to be a spy and yet, everybody knows he’s a spy.” Although best known for playing Bond, Moore had a long career before he became 007, starring in the U.S. television series Maverick and the British series The Saint. He had less success after handing the Bond role over to Timothy Dalton. In 1991, Moore became a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF. He later said he felt bad that he had spent so much of his life traveling the world to make movies but never paid any attention to what was going on around him. Moore married four times and had three children.