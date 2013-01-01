Bombing targets Iranian Revolutionary Guard

At least 20 people died and 20 others sustained injuries in a suicide bombing in a southeastern province of Iran on Wednesday that targeted members of the elite Revolutionary Guard. The state-run IRNA news agency said a suicide bomber attacked a bus carrying guard personnel as they traveled in the Sistan and Baluchistan province bordering Pakistan. The Sunni extremist group Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for the bombing. The paramilitary Revolutionary Guard is a major military group in Iran and is only answerable to the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday charged former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer Monica Witt with helping Iran commit cyberespionage against her former U.S. colleagues. Officials accused Witt, 39, of providing classified information on U.S. intelligence staff to Iran after she defected to the country in 2013. The United States also charged four Iranian nationals linked to the Revolutionary Guard with computer intrusion and aggravated identity theft.