Bomber arrested after failed New York terror attack

A 27-year-old man inspired by Islamic State (ISIS) militants set off a pipe bomb in a subway station near New York City’s Times Square during the busy Monday morning commute in what police are calling an attempted terror attack. Akayed Ullah and three other people sustained non-life threatening injuries when the device exploded. Officers quickly took Ullah into custody. “Thank God the perpetrator did not achieve his ultimate goals,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Investigators describe Ullah as a Brooklyn resident of Bangladeshi descent. Although inspired by ISIS, he does not appear to have had any direct contact with the group. Ullah had the pipe bomb strapped to his chest with Velcro and plastic ties. Police described it as low-tech and are investigating how it was made. Ullah suffered burns on his hands and abdomen, while the other people injured complained of headaches and ringing ears. The bomb exploded in a walkway under 42nd Street between 7th and 8th avenues, causing smoke to fill the passageway.