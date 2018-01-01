Bomb threat email most likely a hoax

A string of emailed bomb threats sent Thursday to hundreds of schools, businesses, and government buildings across the United States triggered evacuations and searches, but authorities said they were most likely part of a hoax to extort money. No explosives were found. The emails, sent from a spoofed address, claimed the sender had an associate plant a bomb in the recipient’s building and demanded an online payment of $20,000 in Bitcoin.

“We are currently monitoring multiple bomb threats that have been sent electronically to various locations throughout the city,” the New York City Police Department’s counterterrorism unit tweeted. “These threats are also being reported to other locations nationwide & are NOT considered credible at this time.” Other law enforcement agencies also dismissed the threats. The FBI said it is assisting law enforcement agencies with their investigations.