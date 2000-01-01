Bomb found at Soros’ New York estate

Federal agents said Tuesday they safely detonated a bomb delivered to the suburban New York compound of billionaire George Soros. A security officer at the residence noticed a suspicious package Monday afternoon and alerted the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The package contained an explosive powder, said investigators, who are reviewing surveillance video to determine how the device was delivered. Soros is a regular donor to liberal causes and has been the target of political and anti-Semitic threats and aggression in the past.