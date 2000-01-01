Bomb found at Soros’ New York estate
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 10/23/18, 12:34 pm
Federal agents said Tuesday they safely detonated a bomb delivered to the suburban New York compound of billionaire George Soros. A security officer at the residence noticed a suspicious package Monday afternoon and alerted the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The package contained an explosive powder, said investigators, who are reviewing surveillance video to determine how the device was delivered. Soros is a regular donor to liberal causes and has been the target of political and anti-Semitic threats and aggression in the past.
Read more from The Sift
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Read more from this writer
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
CaptTeePosted: Tue, 10/23/2018 01:25 pm
Since bombs are an historical tool of leftist anarchists and George Soros funds leftist anarchists, this does look like it could be a "false flag operation" to get sympathy!
Big JimPosted: Tue, 10/23/2018 02:38 pm
Could be otherwise but that's the first thing that came to my mind as well.
JerryMPosted: Wed, 10/24/2018 07:32 am
Ditto CapT and Big Jim
not silentPosted: Tue, 10/23/2018 07:32 pm
I really feel a need to respond to this. Apparently there is some confusion about history if there is an assumption that any bomb must have been set by a lberal. I grew up in Mississippi during the Civil Rights Movement, and there was a bombing in my hometown which was carried out by white surpremacists. The city of Birmingham, AL, was nicknamed "Bombingham" during that period because there were so many firebombs set by white supremacists, including one infamous one in a church that killed four children.
A quick search of bombing attacks in the US in the past several decades revealed several bombings at abortion clinics in the 1980's, at least one on an abortion clinic in the 1990's, at least two on clinics in the 2000's, and one on a clinic in 2012. (There were also several fires, including one caused by a Molotov cocktail-and, of course, there were shootings.)
There HAVE been a number of bombings by leftist groups, but history shows that both sides have used bombs for terrorist acts. Everyone is entitled to an opinion, but I personally think it might be wise to wait for more facts on this one.
Big JimPosted: Tue, 10/23/2018 08:37 pm
Not - obviously the facts will speak for themselves and it is entirely possible that either a Soros hater (presumably a non-liberal) could have sent the bomb or it could have been a "false flag" operation as CaptTee pointed out. I was just suggesting (and I believe CaptTee as well) that based on what I am seeing from the radical Left that controls the Democrat Party, the "mainstream" media, Hollywood, etc., it's not a stretch to think that the Left could have manufactured the whole thing. Think Ferguson, Russian collusion, the Benghazi filmmaker, Global Warming apocalypse and the host of other make-believe Leftist scenarios.
MamaCPosted: Wed, 10/24/2018 09:25 am
Thank you, not silent, for being not silent. I'm sad that it needed to be said, but it needed to be said.
Andrew WongPosted: Wed, 10/24/2018 09:54 am
I think is says something that many here are quick to cry "conspiracy theory" and throw accusations when a man quite possibly could have been killed. Where is the human compassion and sensitivity?