Bolton book renews calls for witnesses
by Harvest Prude
Posted 1/27/20, 12:53 pm
WASHINGTON—Former national security adviser John Bolton claims President Donald Trump told him he wanted to withhold millions of dollars of aid from Ukraine until it helped investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. The New York Times obtained a draft of Bolton’s upcoming book in which he wrote about the alleged conversation in August. The president denied Bolton’s account on Sunday, accusing him of just trying to sell more books.
How will this affect Trump’s impeachment trial? Sen. Mitt Romey, R-Utah, would like Bolton to testify. He said on Monday he thought the revelations in the book would make others more likely to feel the same way. If three other GOP senators agree, Democrats would have enough votes to call witnesses.
On Saturday, lawyers Pat Cipollone and Michael Purpura presented the first two hours of Trump’s defense arguments. Attorneys Alan Dershowitz, Ken Starr, and Pam Bondi are resuming the defense on Monday afternoon.
Dig deeper: Read my report in The Stew about how the president’s supporters and detractors met the impeachment trial with relative silence for a historic event in Washington.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
AlanEPosted: Mon, 01/27/2020 03:04 pm
Forty-some years ago, I vigorously defended Richard Nixon among my peers until it became altogether too apparent that the charges leveled against him were at least mostly true. That kind of experience changes you for a lifetime. I do not for a moment believe Donald Trump is the only man guilty of abusing the office of the presidency since then, but his protests of innocence ring hollow nevertheless. As do the machinations of his legal defenders and Republican senators.
At what point do we choose to value truth more than we do power?
We voted this man in in 2016 with no shortage of evidence of the kind of man that he is. His spiritual discernment evidently ends at Paula White. He has left a wake of resignations in his cabinet and other appointments. He has done some good, yes, but it's time to recognize this man for who he is. And that will likely mean Republicans taking a beating at the ballot box this fall.
Is it too late to repent of our sin in seeking access to power through whatever means are deemed necessary? On one hand, that's a tough answer to come by. On another hand, it is blessedly simple. The road before us is likely to become increasingly difficult. We will likely be mocked and have "rights" taken away by those who have hated Trump and been itching to return to power (though they, too, may end up revealing who they really are in the process). With God, however, forgiveness and restoration is always near at hand. Forgiveness and restoration, however, do not preclude consequences.
Indeed, God drew one of the top Christian leaders of the last generation out of prison in the aftermath of the Watergate scandal.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 01/27/2020 03:31 pm
AlanE, I’ll agree with you that President Trump is no Mr. Clean. And as you say, not the first president to do and say things he shouldn’t. And, I have a lot of doubts as to whether he has ever completely understood or accepted what it means to make Christ his Savior.
But I take issue with most of your other assertions.
First, regarding Mr. Trump, you say “We voted this man in in 2016 with no shortage of evidence of the kind of man that he is.” I see Mr. Trump as blunt, direct, confrontational, crude, worldly, but none of those are actually indicative of evil. I also see he shades the truth or maybe has selective memory, but again, those are characteristics of just about every politician I’ve ever seen, and not downright evil. Even honest Jimmy Carter had occasional problems with facts as he saw them vs the way others saw them.
You are apparently of the opinion that Mr. Trump is actually evil above and beyond what most of our politicians/elected officials have been. I just can’t see that a president making the judicial appointments Mr Trump has made, or making the statements he has made about the sanctity of life, is an evil man. In fact, I believe Mr. Trump is being used by God, whether he’s saved or unsaved, to fight against some of the truly evil people in America today.
Next, you believe we who voted for Mr.Trump valued power over truth, sought power at any cost. Sorry, but absolutely wrong. We—those of us who had no influence over the nominating process, thus had to accept the candidate the party put on the ticket—had to choose between Mr. Trump, OR... A candidate KNOWN BEYOND DOUBT to support limitless abortion, suspected with strong evidence of corruption and using office for personal gain, known to have totally disregarded accepted government security and secrecy practices for personal reasons, suspected of having no interest whatsoever in religious freedom, particularly of Christians. Etcetera!
With that choice, I am dumbfounded that any person who claims Christ as Savior could have voted for Hillary. Yet I know some who did.
And finally. I absolutely do not believe conservatives/the Republican Party will pay for our sin of supporting President Trump by “taking a beating at the ballot box this fall.”
But as always, whatever has happened and is yet to happen is in the hands of the Lord. And I trust Him to make it all come out right in the end!