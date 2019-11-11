Bolivia’s president steps down

Bolivian President Evo Morales on Sunday said he was resigning for the “good of the country” after 14 years in office. The South American nation descended into deadly protests after Morales claimed he won a fourth term on Oct. 20 and many accused him of election fraud. The country’s military chief called for his resignation after police guards outside the presidential palace abandoned their posts.

Who is in line to become the next president? Morales’ successor remains unclear after his vice and senate presidents also stepped down. The president accused his opponents of staging a coup and later said armed intruders broke into his home after his resignation. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico will offer Morales asylum if he asks for it. The United Nations called on all parties “to refrain from violence, reduce tensions, and exercise maximum restraint.”

