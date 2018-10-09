Boko Haram resurging in Nigeria

The Nigerian military said at least 39 soldiers died in multiple attacks in the North East last month as Boko Haram insurgents and extremists with the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) continued to stage daring attacks with new tactics.

The admission signals the government’s shift from claiming it defeated the extremist group to calls to “rise to the challenge” to keep fighting it.

In multiple attacks between Nov. 2 and Nov. 17 in Borno state, the insurgents killed 16 soldiers and injured 12 others. “Each of these incidents were successfully repelled, and several members of the terrorists were killed,” the Nigerian army said in a statement.

ISWAP, an offshoot of Boko Haram led by Abu Musab al-Barnawi, claimed responsibility for the deadliest attack on Nov. 18 that struck a military base in northeastern Borno state, killing 23 people and injuring 31 others.

Borno state is the birthplace of Boko Haram’s insurgency. The group started to lose the majority of its captured territory in 2015 when Nigerian forces staged a crackdown, but the militants still persist with sporadic attacks. On Sunday, ISWAP claimed it killed seven soldiers and injured dozens of others as it seized control of the town of Arege in Borno state.

Akinola Olojo, a senior researcher with the Institute for Security Studies in South Africa, told me ISWAP has a “specific focus” on targeting security forces. The Nigerian army noted it witnessed more brazen attacks from the extremist groups in the past two to three months that included “increased use of drones against our defense positions and infusion of foreign fighters in their ranks.”

Nigerian President Muhammad Buhari also confirmed the escalation of fighting during a meeting Friday with regional leaders.

Olojo called the reports worrying, especially as Nigerian troops complain of poor conditions and outdated weapons. During a visit to Borno state last week, Buhari—who is running for reelection—promised to improve the security forces’ welfare and equipment. “I will do everything in my power to empower you,” he said.

Olojo said the resurgence should also point the Nigerian government to the urgent need for solutions that tackle the ideology and other other factors that contribute to extremism.