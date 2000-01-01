Boko Haram kills Red Cross worker

ABUJA, Nigeria—Boko Haram extremists killed a Nigerian Red Cross employee abducted earlier this year, the International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed Monday. The insurgent group kidnapped Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa during a March attack in the town of Rann in northeastern Nigeria. The militants also abducted two other health workers and killed at least four security officials. Eloi Fillion, who heads the Red Cross delegation in the Nigerian capital Abuja, said Khorsa and her two colleagues provided prenatal care for the community where people had fled to avoid violence in the region. The aid group condemned her killing “in the strongest terms.”

“We urge those still holding our colleagues Hauwa and Alice to release these two women,” the Red Cross said in a statement. “Like Saifura, they are not part of the fight.”

Boko Haram’s insurgency has killed more than 20,000 people in northeastern Nigeria.