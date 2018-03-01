Boko Haram disputes claims of defeat

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau on Tuesday released a video countering the Nigerian government’s claims that the group had suffered defeat. “We are in good health and nothing has happened to us,” Shekau said in the 31-minute video delivered in the Hausa language. “Nigerian troops, police, and those creating mischief against us can’t do anything against us, and you will gain nothing.” In his New Year’s Day address, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said the extremist group continues with isolated attacks but it stands “beaten.” In the video, Boko Haram showed its fighters shooting from the back of battered pickup trucks during a Christmas Day attack on Molai village, located on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the capital of northeastern Borno state. The Nigerian military said it thwarted the attack following an hourlong battle. On Saturday, at least 25 people died after gunmen on motorcycles opened fire at a logging site some 12 miles from Maiduguri. “We carried out all these attacks,” Shekau said. In the latest suspected Boko Haram attack, a suicide bomber on Wednesday struck a mosque in the town of Gamboru in Borno state during morning prayers, killing at least 11 people.