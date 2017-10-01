Boko Haram commits coordinated suicide attack in Nigeria

A coordinated suicide bombing attack by terrorist group Boko Haram in northeast Nigeria on Wednesday evening killed over a dozen people and wounded 29. Four suicide bombers detonated explosives in crowded parts of a suburb of Maiduguri, the capital of Nigeria’s Borno State and home to Boko Haram. Police said two men and two women carried out the attack. All four died in the blasts. Despite progress by the Nigerian military in fighting Boko Haram—last year the government claimed it had “crushed” the group after pushing it out of all its strongholds—the extremist group has continued to carry out sporadic attacks in Maiduguri and elsewhere.