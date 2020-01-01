Boko Haram claims student abductions

More than 330 schoolboys went missing in Katsina state, Nigeria, after gunmen attacked their school on Friday night. On Tuesday, Boko Haram terrorists in an unverified audio message claimed responsibility for abducting hundreds of students, according to the Daily Nigerian.

Will they return the children safely? Garba Shehu, a presidential spokesman, said the government is negotiating with the attackers but didn’t say whether Boko Haram or another group had contacted officials. Katsina Gov. Aminu Masari said security agencies “deployed for rescue operations have also informed us that they have located their positions.”

