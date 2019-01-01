Boeing space capsule lands after aborted mission
by Samantha Gobba
Posted 12/23/19, 11:11 am
The crew of the International Space Station won’t receive their Christmas presents as planned. An improperly set clock on Boeing’s Starliner space capsule caused officials to abort its planned weeklong test mission and land it in the New Mexico desert on Sunday. Piloted by a test dummy named “Rosie the Rocketeer,” Starliner was to dock with the space station and deliver presents as well as clothes and food to the crew.
Was the mission a complete bust? Boeing and NASA celebrated the capsule’s safe and accurate landing. Starliner is the first American-made capsule designed for astronauts to land on dry ground instead of an ocean splashdown. Boeing officials also were happy to get Starliner back intact for either another test or a mission carrying real astronauts.
Dig deeper: Boeing announced Monday that CEO Dennis Muilenburg is resigning immediately amid ongoing problems with the company’s 737 Max airplanes. Read Rachel Lynn Aldrich’s report in The Sift about Boeing’s decision to halt production of the planes.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 12/23/2019 05:19 pm
Honestly, I’m worried about Boeing. This early end to the flight—without completing the trip to the space station—was the result of an incorrectly set clock. An earlier test failed because a pin was not properly installed.
Add to this the oversights and ignored warnings prior to the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max passenger jets.
These kind of things point to a culture of failed inspection processes, failure to follow procedures, possible failure to train workers correctly, and so forth. And all that points to severe failures of management to supervise what is taking place on their watch.
In manufacturing settings I’ve worked in, systemic poor supervision came primarily from one thing: people who got promoted were not chosen because they excelled at what they did and expected excellence from those they worked with. They moved up the ladder because they were very good at kissing up to their superiors, and because their superiors saw that as the main qualification for advancement. This kind of thing generally starts very high in an organization, and it can happen in business, education, medicine, government, everywhere.
Is this Boeing’s culture?