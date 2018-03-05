Body cam video shows response to Vegas shooting

Body camera footage released Wednesday shows what police saw as they entered the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Oct. 1, 2017, to confront mass shooter Stephen Paddock. Patrons kept right on gambling as officers with guns drawn crossed the casino floor and shouted, “There’s a shooter!” Then police carefully worked their way up to the 32nd floor, where Paddock had released a barrage of bullets from a broken window, killing 58 people at an outdoor concert. As they approached Paddock’s room, an officer yelled, “Breach! Breach! Breach!” before a loud bang. The officers found Paddock lying in a pool of his own blood in a room filled with high-powered rifles, weapons, cameras, and a homemade gas mask and venting system. The 2½ hours of footage do not show what the first officer who entered the room saw because he did not turn on his body camera. Nor does the video answer the question of why Paddock carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.