Bodies of 39 victims found in truck in Britain

Authorities suspect human trafficking led to the deaths of 39 people whose bodies were found crammed in a semitrailer on Wednesday in England. But they have not yet confirmed how or why the truck and its victims ended up in an industrial park in Grays, a town east of London.

What do police know so far? They have arrested the driver of the truck, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, and charged him with murder. The truck is registered in Bulgaria and came to Britain through Belgium, authorities said. Ambulance workers alerted police when they found the truck at about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.