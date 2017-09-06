Blue wave or Republican resurgence?

Only 13 states have held primaries so far this year, with three dozen left to go. News outlets have called 2018 the “Year of the Woman” due to the number of female candidates setting historical precedents in their races. Republicans, meanwhile, warned a “Blue Wave” might lead to Democrats sweeping control of the U.S. House of Representatives. But all the catchy names don’t change the polling numbers. The future of the House remains murky, according to some analysts, and the view won’t start to clear until next week’s biggest primary of all: California.

The Golden State boasts one-eighth of all U.S. House seats: 53 out of 435. One large cluster surrounds San Francisco and another is around Los Angeles.

Democrats already hold most of those seats, but now they’re making inroads in traditionally conservative areas. Seven of California’s 14 GOP-held House districts went for Hillary Clinton in 2016, while not a single Democrat-held district went for Donald Trump. RealClearPolitics lists six GOP-held California seats as toss-ups, and only 29 percent of voters recently polled by the University of Southern California approve of President Trump’s performance.

Famously wealthy Orange County even went Democrat in 2016 for the first time since the Great Depression. It’s also getting more educated and more diverse—two huge predictors of an electorate turning Democratic.

And the election process itself favors the majority. In California’s jungle primary system, every candidate—from both parties—is listed on the primary ballot. Only the top two vote-getters advance to the November elections. That means sometimes one party gets shut out of a race entirely, which happened when 2016 general election voters had no Republican option for the open U.S. Senate seat.

In the race for party control, a large chunk of House seats in California may not even matter in November—next Tuesday could decide their future. “If a party strikes out in the top-two system, that party’s chances fall to 0 percent,” wrote Kyle Kondik for the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

But in those six toss-up races that matter most, California Democrats are the ones at risk of getting shut out by the jungle primary system, Kondik predicts. The 38th, 48th, and 49th districts cause Democrats the most concern, and the party has poured millions of dollars into those races.

The popular media narrative links anger among female Clinton supporters with a surge in Democratic voter engagement. After all, the Trump presidency began with womens’ marches across the country, and many new female candidates have cited opposition to Trump as their motivation for running this year. Of the 57 women seeking House seats in California, 42 are Democrats.

Historically, Kondik told me, the “out-party”—the one not holding the White House—tends to be more motivated during an mid-term election. Democrats are besting Republicans in both fundraising and special election victories this year. But that might not translate into November wins, and Republicans are notably more reliable in primaries.

“As a piece of the larger puzzle about Democratic engagement, it doesn’t really guarantee anything,” Kondik said of Democratic turnout so far. The Los Angeles Times admitted the blunt truth in one headline: “It could be another ‘Year of the Woman’ in California, but probably not.” Two female Democratic House candidates told the Times they have struggled to find the support needed to win. One dropped out of her race altogether in an effort to avoid splitting the Democratic vote.

Kondik has analyzed election trends since 2011 and gives Democrats a 50-50 chance at taking the House. Other analysts agree: A “Blue Wave” looked likely earlier this year, but it looks less likely now.

Sean Trende of RealClearPolitics agrees, noting that polling shows Republican and presidential approval ratings have increased.

“If the election were held today, it’s not clear who would hold the chamber,” he wrote.