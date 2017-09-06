Blue wave or Republican resurgence?

Social media giants announce political ad rules
Facebook and Twitter will start regulating and labeling political ads with sponsor information—even before the Federal Election Commission (FEC) tells them to.
Facebook revealed last fall that a Kremlin-linked company purchased $100,000 in political ads on the social media service covering issues like gun control, race, and immigration in an attempt to sway the 2016 U.S. presidential election. U.S. law forbids foreign nationals from contributing to candidates, or giving them anything of value.
Since then, special counsel Robert Mueller has indicted 13 Russian individuals and entities for using online platforms to interfere in the election. House and Senate committees grilled Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg last month for hours on Capitol Hill about his company’s role in the debacle. And the FEC for the first time voted unanimously to move forward on a set of disclosure rules.
But the next FEC hearing on the rules change won’t happen until June 27. So why are the social media giants rolling out their own changes so early?
Patrick Meirick, an expert on political ads at the University of Oklahoma, compared the move to the creation of movie ratings. The Motion Picture Association of America self-polices movie content, as the TV Parental Guidelines Oversight Monitoring Board does for television and music. “It’s kind of the standard playbook to preempt potential regulations,” Meirick said. The move is designed to send a strong message: “We are just as concerned as you are, and you don’t have to get involved with it.”
Not until the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002, better known as “McCain-Feingold,” did the government require disclosures—the “paid for by” message—on political radio and TV ads, according to Meirick.
“In the infancy of political advertising, there were no rules about it,” he said. “Campaigns put disclosures on there of their own volition, but no standard said they had to do it.”
Since the FEC is finally unanimous on this issue—and since Congress is so interested—the rule likely will pass, but the government won’t enforce it for this election cycle.
No one set of rules currently regulates all platforms, so the companies are rolling out different methods of transparency. For example, Google and Twitter will require advertisers to disclose their location, and Twitter will require postal mail verification to ensure the ad buyer is located within the United States. Facebook will keep an archive of ads for seven years (accessible only by Facebook users).
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., wants Congress to pass disclosure legislation for online platforms. The companies’ moves are a step in the right direction, he tweeted, but should still be unified by his “Honest Ads Act,” a bill cosponsored by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. Twitter and Facebook have already endorsed the legislation.
I asked Meirick what wisdom we could glean from the implementation of disclosure rules for radio and TV ads. After all, the online media landscape and platforms may be brand-new, but the regulatory goal remains the same: to provide more transparency and better inform voters.
McCain-Feingold aimed to clamp down on soft or “unregulated” money given to both parties, which it did, Meirick said. But the money flow soon found a different channel. Donors and advertisers started using 527s, tax-exempt, political organizations that take in unlimited donations, as long as those donations are disclosed.
“Any attempt to regulate political money is going to result in the money finding new loopholes,” Meirick predicted. —L.F.