Bloomberg announces White House bid
by Harvest Prude
Posted 11/25/19, 12:58 pm
The former mayor of New York City is jumping into the crowded field for the Democratic presidential nomination a little more than two months before the Iowa caucuses. Michael Bloomberg, 77, formally declared his campaign for president on Sunday, ending weeks of speculation.
Why so late? Bloomberg previously ruled out a 2020 run but reconsidered after seeing former Vice President Joe Biden struggle to dominate in early polls. He has criticized some of his party’s more radical policies and calls himself a “new choice for Democrats” on his website. Bloomberg is one of the richest men in the world, so the party’s liberal base might reject his deep ties to Wall Street. Already, some rivals are accusing Bloomberg of trying to buy the Democratic nomination. He has vowed to spend at least $150 million of his fortune on his campaign. One of his advisers said the candidate would not accept political donations or take a salary if elected.
Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read why Bloomberg considered an independent presidential run in 2016.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
news2mePosted: Mon, 11/25/2019 03:20 pm
Maybe he was avoiding the debates.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 11/25/2019 07:45 pm
I really really wish I was in the business of selling political advertising. There are fortunes being paid out by these candidates.
As for Michael Bloomberg, I think he will find his elitist attitudes don’t play so well in flyover country. I. e. most of the US, between the Left Coast and the Other Left Coast.