Blackout hits Iran nuclear site

Iran reported its underground Natanz atomic facility lost power Sunday just hours after starting up new advanced centrifuges. The Iranian government claimed it was the victim of “nuclear terrorism” and blamed Israel for the blackout. This comes as the Biden administration renews its efforts to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

What has Israel said? It hasn't claimed responsibility for the attack, but multiple Israeli media outlets reported an Israeli cyberattack caused the blackout, although offered no sourcing for their information. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Tel Aviv Sunday where he met with his Israeli counterpart, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and affirmed the United States’ “ironclad” commitment to Israel. Gantz said Israel will work closely with the United States to try to ensure that a new nuclear deal does not threaten Israel.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.