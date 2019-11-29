Black Friday kicks off holiday shopping

With the calendar working against them this year, retailers are scrambling to make the most of the shortest Christman shopping season since 2013. Adobe Analytics predicts online retailers could lose as much as $1 billion due to Thanksgiving coming six days later than last year.

How is Black Friday going? Despite fewer shopping days, online sales are still likely to bring in $143.7 billion, up 14.1 percent over last year, according to Adobe. But what’s traditionally the biggest shopping day of the year may not be as appealing to shoppers as it used to be: A survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers found only 36 percent of people polled said they would shop on Black Friday, down from 51 percent three years ago, NPR reported.