Black cat interrupts NFL game
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 11/05/19, 11:37 am
The Monday after Halloween, a black cat infiltrated the field at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., and interrupted the game between the NFL’s New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. With five and a half minutes left in the first half, the cat ran around the end zone before officials herded it off the field through a tunnel.
Did it affect the game? It seems like the incident may have thrown off some of the players. The Giants were ahead by six points before the cat showed up—afterward, the Cowboys went on a 34-9 run, winning the game 37-18.
Dig deeper: Watch a video of the cat’s romp around the field at NFL.com.
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
news2mePosted: Tue, 11/05/2019 02:46 pm
Is this going to be a thing?
If you don't like the score, release a black cat?
We felt sorry for the cat.