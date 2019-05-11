Black cat interrupts NFL game

The Monday after Halloween, a black cat infiltrated the field at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., and interrupted the game between the NFL’s New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. With five and a half minutes left in the first half, the cat ran around the end zone before officials herded it off the field through a tunnel.

Did it affect the game? It seems like the incident may have thrown off some of the players. The Giants were ahead by six points before the cat showed up—afterward, the Cowboys went on a 34-9 run, winning the game 37-18.

Dig deeper: Watch a video of the cat’s romp around the field at NFL.com.