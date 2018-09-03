Bill Cosby’s new trial puts #MeToo to the test

Party crasher
The mystery of Frances McDormand’s missing Oscar trophy was solved quickly—an Associated Press videographer caught Terry Bryant, 57, walking out of the Governor’s Ball with it Sunday night. But the mystery of how Bryant got into the party in the first place remains unsolved. His attorney, Daniel Brookman, said Bryant attends Hollywood premieres and award shows as an amateur journalist. News footage showed him walking into the Governor’s Ball with McDormand, and police said he had a ticket to the event. But it’s not clear how he got the ticket. Now he faces charges of felony grand theft, though the judge released him on his own recognizance after Rabbi Naomi Levy testified Bryant played a special role in her faith community. McDormand won best actress at the Academy Awards for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. —L.L.