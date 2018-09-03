Bill Cosby’s new trial puts #MeToo to the test

Pretrial motions are underway in Bill Cosby’s re-prosecution, one of the #MeToo era’s first major tests of celebrity sexual assault accusations in front of a jury. Cosby faces charges in the alleged drugging and molestation of Andrea Constand in 2004. A judge declared a mistrial last year when jurors could not reach a verdict in the case. Since then, sexual assault in Hollywood has burst to the forefront of public concerns, starting with accusations by 80 women against movie producer Harvey Weinstein last fall.

In preparation for the trial, the 80-year-old comedian’s lawyers are working to keep his accusers from testifying. As many as 19 other women say Cosby subjected them to abuse similar to what Constand claims happened at the celebrity’s suburban Philadelphia home. Prosecutors want some of the women to tell their stories in court, but the comedian’s lawyers argue their stories would bias the jury.

“Even one would be too prejudicial here,” attorney Becky James said. “The inference is too tempting to say, ‘He must’ve done it here, because he did it before.’” Prosecutors say the other women can help establish a pattern of behavior that would boost Constand’s credibility, something the defense plans to attack vociferously. Cosby’s lawyers have asked the judge to allow them to present in court the terms of a settlement he reached with Constand in 2005. They say the settlement shows Constand was money-hungry and demanded an exorbitant payoff. The defense also claims Cosby could not have committed the assault because he was out of town.

Constand says the alleged assault took place sometime before Jan. 20, 2004, though she can’t remember the exact date. Police didn’t arrest Cosby until Dec. 30, 2015, so if the assault happened before Dec. 30, 2003, it would fall outside the statute of limitations. Many of the women who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct would face similar statute problems. While some states will waive the statute of limitations for sexual assault of minors or felony charges such as rape, those statutes often hold in cases where adults say they were the victims of non-felony sexual harassment or abuse.

In the first trial, Judge Steven O’Neill allowed the testimony of just one other woman who claimed Cosby sexually assaulted her. Now both sides are waiting to see whether the judge will change his decision the second time around.