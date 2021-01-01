Big upsets mark early rounds of the NCAA Tournament

The Oral Roberts University Golden Eagles basketball team defeated Florida 81-78 on Sunday to become the second No. 15 seed in the history of the men’s NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet 16. On Friday, ORU defeated Ohio State, a No. 2 seed, to advance to the game against Florida. Next up for ORU: Arkansas, the No. 3 seed in the South region, on Saturday.

Did the tournament have other big upsets? No. 14 seed Abilene Christian defeated No. 3 seed Texas 53-52 on Saturday, and Loyola University Chicago upended Illinois, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region, on Sunday. Also on Sunday, Oregon State defeated Oklahoma State, the No. 4 seed in the Midwest, to set up a Sweet 16 matchup between an 8 seed (Loyola Chicago) and a 12 seed (Oregon State) on Saturday. Three No. 1 seeds (Baylor, Gonzaga, and Michigan) remain in the tournament.

Dig deeper: Get live updates on NCAA Tournament games. Eight second-round games are scheduled for today.