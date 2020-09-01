Big Ten to restart football

Just a month after voting to postpone the fall season until the spring, the Midwestern athletic conference reversed course. After COVID-19 testing with day-of results became available, the Big Ten decided Wednesday on an eight-week football schedule beginning Oct. 23 with a championship game on Dec. 19. “Great News: BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK,” tweeted President Donald Trump, who had pushed colleges to restart games.

How did players respond? Student-athletes across the conference rejoiced. “Let’s goooooo!!!” tweeted Justin Fields, quarterback at Ohio State and a potential candidate for the Heisman Trophy. The NCAA must now decide how to rank Big Ten teams, who will have a shorter season than the SEC, ACC, and Big 12 going into the College Football Playoff.

