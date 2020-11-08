Big Ten, Pac-12 cancel fall season

College football players from dozens of big schools from across the country will stay on the sidelines this fall. The Big Ten Conference announced on Tuesday the cancellation of its fall sports seasons due to the coronavirus but added it was keeping open the option of moving games to the spring semester. About an hour later, the Pac-12 Conference announced it was postponing all fall sports until spring.

Is anyone else throwing in the towel? The other Power Five conferences—the Southeastern, Atlantic Coast, and Big 12—still have plans to play, but that could change after Tuesday’s announcements. The Southeastern Conference said on July 30 it would play a 10-game, conference-only season. Meanwhile, the smaller Mid-American Conference announced on Saturday it would postpone its football season.

