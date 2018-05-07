Big spending EPA chief resigns
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 7/05/18, 04:45 pm
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned Thursday after a tenure marred by ethics investigations of exorbitant spending. Pruitt, a former Oklahoma attorney general, racked up a laundry list of scandalous decisions, including building a $43,000 soundproof booth for making private phone calls, demanding 24-hour protection from armed officers and a security detail staff of 20 people, asking staffers to do personal chores like picking up his dry cleaning and helping his wife find a job, and renting a Capitol Hill condominium for $50 a night from the wife of a fossil fuels lobbyist. President Donald Trump said in a tweet Thursday that Deputy Administrator Andrew Wheeler, a former coal industry executive, will assume the acting administrator position Monday.
OldMikePosted: Thu, 07/05/2018 05:02 pm
Rats. I had high hopes for this guy. Proof that selfishness and arrogance are not limited to just “those people” on the other side.
Brendan BossardPosted: Thu, 07/05/2018 09:12 pm
Mr. Pruitt is probably a good man who caught the Other People's Money bug. This afflicts every federal agency. I would love Pres. Trump to order federal big-wigs (who are probably way overpaid anyway) to share half the cost of agency expenditures that are not directly related to agency business. I would also like him to order agencies to fund all mandates. In particular, law enforcement agencies need to pay for all expenses that those being investigated incur, pending actual conviction or "founded" finding. You bet that there will be much less fishing and more timely investigating if Pres. Trump were to order this.