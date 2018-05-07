Big spending EPA chief resigns

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned Thursday after a tenure marred by ethics investigations of exorbitant spending. Pruitt, a former Oklahoma attorney general, racked up a laundry list of scandalous decisions, including building a $43,000 soundproof booth for making private phone calls, demanding 24-hour protection from armed officers and a security detail staff of 20 people, asking staffers to do personal chores like picking up his dry cleaning and helping his wife find a job, and renting a Capitol Hill condominium for $50 a night from the wife of a fossil fuels lobbyist. President Donald Trump said in a tweet Thursday that Deputy Administrator Andrew Wheeler, a former coal industry executive, will assume the acting administrator position Monday.