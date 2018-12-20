Big spenders

This week in Congress
In the House of Representatives
- On Tuesday, the House passed a resolution condemning a movement advocating a global boycott of Israel with relatively little contention despite opposition from some liberal lawmakers. The bill passed 398-17, with five lawmakers voting “present.” Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Mich., has introduced competing legislation affirming the right to “participate in boycotts,” but it does not specifically mention the controversial boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement.
- The House approved a bill Wednesday to ensure humanitarian standards for migrants in Customs and Border Protection Custody. It passed 233-195.
- On Thursday, Democratic leadership refused, for the 77th time, to allow a vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., whose request earlier this week for unanimous consent on the bill Democrats denied, called the refusal to mandate medical care for infants who survive abortions “abhorrent.”
- The House is scheduled vote on Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s two-year budget and debt-limit deal on Thursday, a day before lawmakers depart for a six-week recess.
In the Senate
- On Tuesday, the Senate voted 97-2 to reauthorize the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, securing funding for first responders and victims of the 2001 terror attack through the year 2092. The fund was set to run out by 2020.
- The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Stephen Dickson as administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration by a 54-40 vote. Lawmakers also confirmed Wendy Williams Berger as a judge for the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida and Brian Buescher for a place on the bench for the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska. On Thursday, senators voted to confirm Gen. Mark Milley as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
- Also Wednesday, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., blocked two election security bills and a cybersecurity bill Democrats hoped to pass via unanimous consent. The Hill has more.
- On Thursday, the Senate in an 89-1 vote confirmed Gen. Mark Milley as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
- The Senate departs for its recess on Aug. 2. —Harvest Prude