Big spenders

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump and congressional leaders agreed Monday on a budget deal that would increase federal spending by more than $320 billion as budget deficits rise to trillion-dollar levels.

“This was a real compromise in order to give another big victory to our Great Military and Vets!” the president tweeted after the deal was announced.

Under Trump, Republicans have focused more on expensive projects than drastic spending cuts. The government shut down for 35 days in late December not over disagreements on fiscal responsibility but over the construction of a wall on the U.S. southern border. Many Republicans joined the president in asking for more than $5 billion to spend on the border and related security. Instead of pairing tax cuts with spending cuts, they sought out additional spending.

“If President Trump takes this deal—the worst in a decade—his fiscal legacy will be no different than the Obama and Bush administrations that he has criticized,” said Paul Winfree, director of the Roe Institute for Economic Policy Studies at the Heritage Foundation and former director of Budget Policy at the White House.

Some Republicans have already indicated their opposition to the budget deal. Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina, vice chairman of the House Republican Conference, tweeted out an image of the Batman villain Joker burning a pile of cash with the caption, “Budget deal.”

Republican Freedom Caucus members Reps. Mark Meadows of North Carolina and Jim Jordan of Ohio, both vital Trump allies in the House, have not yet released their positions on the proposed budget but voted against the 2018 and 2019 omnibus spending bills that increased the deficit.

This ideological split in the GOP under Trump was apparent at the National Conservatism Conference in Washington earlier this month. It celebrated the rise of “national conservatism,” a movement that John Burtka, executive director of The American Conservative magazine, described as “socially conservative and economically nationalist.”

“In short, the aim of this new conservative politics is not more freedom but strong families, resilient faith communities and a thriving middle class,” Burtka wrote in The Washington Post.

As conflicts roiled among Republicans, Democrats were able to push through more spending on their own. “Democrats secured an increase of more than $100 billion in funding for domestic priorities since President Trump took office,” House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said in a joint statement.

As spending increases, so does the national debt, which has pushed past $22 trillion under Trump. The Peter G. Peterson Foundation, an organization focused on U.S. debt research, used Congressional Budget Office projections to track the possible interest that the federal government will have to pay over the next 10 years.

By 2023, according to the foundation, the United States would spend more on debt interest than on defense. By 2028, the yearly interest payment would near $1 trillion with no signs of slowing down.